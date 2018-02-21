Wauseon student removed in handcuffs following threat

There was a threat today at Wauseon High School, according to Superintendent Larry C. Brown. A student made threatening comments prior to the start of a class period, according to a press release from Brown.

After students reported the incident to the high school office, the Wauseon Police Department was immediately informed of the situation.

The student in question admitted to making the comments and was immediately removed in handcuffs from the school building, according to the release. A thorough search of the student’s locker and personal belongings uncovered no weapons or dangerous items. Because of this, the building was not placed into a lockdown situation.

As with any student disciplinary actions, the student’s name is being withheld, according to Brown.