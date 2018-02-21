Locals win at high school art show

The Black Swamp Arts Council has announced this year’s winners of the High School Invitational Art Show. The show features 115 works of art from students representing 12 area high schools, and runs through Thursday, in the Atrium of Northwest State Community College. The annual event is free and open to the public.

Winners are:

Best of Show – “Sam” a graphite drawing by Nicole Miller – Evergreen; Outstanding Painting – “Lustful Secrets” by Avery Carter – Bryan; Outstanding Drawing – “The Beholder” by Isabella Summers – Pike-Delta-York; “Leather & Braid” by McKenna Grube – Bryan; Outstanding Photography/Digital – “Mini Me” by Chris Barrientos – Ayersville; “Saddle Up” by Kayla Altaffer – Bryan; Outstanding Mixed Media – “Hidden” by Sydney Neikamp – Napoleon; Outstanding 3D – “Hug the Sky” by Lexi Dietsch – Bryan; Outstanding Printmaking – “On the Surface” by Aubrey Wyse – Hilltop.

Honorable Mentions:

“Waiting in Silence” by Jordan Skates – Pettisville (Mixed Media); “Phases of Emotion” by Callista Spring – Napoleon (Drawing); “Let it Shine” by Madison Baugh – Wauseon (photography); “Preying on Heartache” by Cody Moser – Stryker (painting); “Lasso” by Brittney Willis – Bryan (3D); “Golden Gaze” by Sydney Neikamp – Napoleon (Drawing).

Judges for this year’s show were Shari Densel, Director of the Saturday Art Program & Art Education Student Teacher Mentor – BGSU School of Art; Maria Iafelice, Docent Program Manager – Toledo Museum of Art; Dr. Jason Cox, Assistant Professor of Art Education & Head of Art Education – University of Toledo.

“The entries provided a great variety of artwork by area high schools,” Densel said. This show has a wide variety of styles, approaches, viewpoints and subject matter. Some of the categories were difficult to select as there were many impressive pieces.”

Iafelice added “All the artworks in the show are exemplary in concept and technique. Each of the award-winning works of art caught my attention for their unique styles and perspectives.”

The awards show is Thursday, in the NSCC Atrium, at 7 p.m, and is also free and open to the public.

Founded in 2000, the Black Swamp Arts Council is a non-profit organization serving rural NW Ohio.