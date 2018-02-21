The Fulton County Crime Stopper program would like help in solving the following crime:

Authorities are investigating a theft that occurred at 2401 County Road 4-1 in Swanton. On Jan. 20, 2018, suspect(s) stole a boat trailer that housed a 1978 yellow and white 16-foot Rinker Bass Boat, hull number MC3219KY, serial number RNK05270M78I, with a 55-horsepower Evinrude outboard engine. Value: $1,500.

If anyone has any information concerning this crime that could lead to the arrest and incarceration of the person(s) involved, contact the Fulton County Crime Stopper hotline, day or night, toll-free at 1-800-255-1122. Anyone with information about this or any other felony will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 cash. The call is confidential and anonymous.

The trustees of Crime Stopper authorized a reward of $2,500 to an individual for information they provided regarding the location of Jeshua Gilmore, who shot and wounded Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Simon last July before fleeing the scene. The information led to Gilmore’s arrest and multiple indictments against him, which resulted in a nearly 27-year prison sentence.

Reminder: If you see a suspicious vehicle in your neighborhood, write down a description and license number. This could be the tip police are looking for if a crime occurs in your area.