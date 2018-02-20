Businesses awarded for efforts

The Wauseon Chamber of Commerce recently awarded its Heart Beat Business Awards to representatives pictured from Marshall Fitness, Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing, Toledo Clinic Dermatology and Papilio Spa, the Wauseon Public Library, Sara’s Garden, the Fulton County Historical Museum and Welcome Center, E & H Auto, Andres, O’Neill and Lowe, Root Salon and Spa, Hess Mattress, and True North Church. The awards reflected the businesses’ efforts to upgrade and improve their aesthetics, enhancing the overall look of the city.

