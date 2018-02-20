Grand jury indicts 18 people

The Fulton County Grand Jury recently considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Ian C. Ruffer, 28, of Wauseon was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, three counts of trafficking in drugs, one count of trafficking in heroin, one count of trafficking in marijuana, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, three counts of possession of drugs, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of possession of heroin, and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments. On or about Jan. 10, 2018, he allegedly possessed and prepared for shipment or transported seven different drugs. He also allegedly possessed instruments used to unlawfully administer, use or prepare dangerous drugs.

Haven L. Trucks, 21, of Wauseon was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, three counts of trafficking in drugs, one count of trafficking in heroin, one count of trafficking in marijuana, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, three counts of possession of drugs, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of possession of heroin, and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments. On or about Jan. 10, 2018, she allegedly possessed and prepared for shipment or transported seven different drugs. She also allegedly possessed instruments used to unlawfully administer, use or prepare dangerous drugs.

William C. Hisle, 27, of Bryan was indicted on one count of possession of heroin. On or about May 25, 2017, he allegedly possessed heroin.

Isaiah S. Gonzales, 26, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count of theft of drugs. On or about Oct. 28, 2017, he allegedly trespassed in a residence when a person was present or like to be present and allegedly stole oxycodone.

Tomas Ramos III, 31, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of possession of drugs. On or about May 1, 2017, he allegedly possessed a dangerous drug.

Dale H. Heller, 33, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about March 17, 2017, he allegedly possessed acetaminophen/hydrocodone.

William M. Wilson, 40, of Osseo, Mich., was indicted on one count of failure to appear on personal recognizance bond. On or about Jan. 24, 2018, he allegedly failed to appear for his sentencing in Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Brett M. Casey, 31, of Fayette was indicted on three counts of failure to register as an arson offender. On or about Nov. 8, 2015, to Nov. 18, 2017, he allegedly, being an arson offender, failed to register annually in person with the Fulton County sheriff.

Brandon M. Swick, 31, of Maumee was indicted on four counts of non-support of dependents. On or about Dec. 1, 2015, to Nov. 25, 2017, he allegedly failed to pay child support totaling $5,294.64.

Angelo C. Iagulli, 26, of Morenci, Mich., was indicted on one count of possession of marijuana, one count of trafficking in marijuana, and one count of tampering with evidence. On or about Jan. 29, 2018, he allegedly transported marijuana or prepared it for shipment, and also allegedly tampered with evidence in an official proceeding or investigation.

Thomas M. Hambleton, 57, of Liberty Center was indicted on one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. On or about Jan. 29, 2018, he allegedly possessed a loaded handgun in a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Ali-Nasser M. Alkhalifa, 23, of Kalamazoo, Mich., was indicted on one count of possession of marijuana. On or about Feb. 2, 2018, he allegedly possessed marijuana.

David F. Rakus, 49, of Golden, Colo., was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of hashish. On or about Sept. 21, 2017, he allegedly possessed hashish and THC.

Maria Del Carmen Lopez, 33, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of tampering with records and one count of grand theft. On or about Feb. 13, 2015, to Aug. 10, 2017, she allegedly tampered with records belonging to a governmental entity. She also allegedly stole services valued at more than $7,500 but less than $150,000.

Amber R. Bachelder, 37, of Delta was indicted on three counts of tampering with records and one count of grand theft. On or about Nov. 18, 2015, to Aug. 13, 2017, she allegedly tampered with records belonging to a governmental entity and allegedly stole services valued at more than $7,500 but less than $150,000.

Gordon K. Goin, 59, of Delta was indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. On or about Feb. 2, 2018, he allegedly transported a loaded handgun in a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Darren S. Gaylord, 48, of Toledo was indicted on two counts of theft. On or about Nov. 25, 2017, he allegedly stole a trailer valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500 and a motor vehicle identification license plate.

Aaron J. Buckenmeyer, 33, of Swanton was indicted on one count of failure to appear on personal recognizance bond. On or about Feb. 9, 2018, he allegedly failed to appear for his sentencing in Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.