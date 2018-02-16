CAUV meeting slated for landowners

Landowners may be interested in attending a public meeting to find out more about Current Agricultural Use Valuation (CAUV) on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m., at the Robert Fulton Ag Service Center, 8770 State Highway 108, in Wauseon, across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds.

A small presentation will be given by County Auditor Brett Kolb. Other short presentations will be conducted by Ohio Department of Natural Resources Forester Daniel Bartlett and John Gaynor, Fulton-Western Lucas Area Farm Service Agency, concerning ODNR and USDA programs and records as they may be related to CAUV.

The presentations will be followed by the opportunity for landowners to ask questions. Property taxes, conservation, and agricultural land uses can be confusing. Understanding and defining relative facts can help landowners determine what might or might not qualify for adjustments to assessments of property taxes.

Reservations for the meeting are not necessary. For information, call the Fulton County Auditor at 419-337-9200 or the FSA county office at 419-335-6061.

Attendees should access the Ag Center via the new drive entrance shared with, and marked by the green sign for, the ODOT Highway Garage and make an immediate right turn towards the Ag Center parking lot.