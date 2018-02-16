Public Notice

Filling Memorial Home of Mercy Inc., which is a private non-profit organization, intends to submit a proposal for a capital grant under the provision of 49 USC Section 5310 of the Federal Transit Act to provide transportation service for people with developmental disabilities in Fulton County. The grant Proposal will request one, modified minivan, light transit vehicle for community transportation. It is projected that 8 people with developmental disabilities will use the service 7 days per week for various activities, including transportation to paid employment, adult day services, medical appointments, community events, and recreational activities. Filling Memorial Home of Mercy invites comments and proposals from all interested public, private and paratransit operators including taxi operators, for the provision of transportation service to people with developmental disabilities within our service area. Operators who are interested in offering proposals to provide service should contact Jenny Perdew, Director of Community Services at Filling Memorial Home of Mercy, N160 State Route 108, Napoleon, Ohio 43545, to obtain full details of the type of transportation service that is needed prior to preparing a proposal. Comments or proposals must be submitted within 30 days to the agency at the above address with a copy to the Ohio Department of Transportation, Office of Transit, 1980 West Broad Street, Mail Stop 3110, Columbus, Ohio 43223; Attention: Administrator.