PUBLIC NOTICE
Triangular Processing, Inc
which is a private nonprofit
corporation intends to submit
a Proposal for a capital grant
under the provision of 49
USC Section 5310 of the
Federal Transit Act to provide
transportation service for the
elderly and disabled within
Fulton County, Ohio. The
grant proposal will request ac-
cessible vehicles.
It is projected that approxi-
mately 150 individuals with
developmental disabilities will
use the service for various
activities, including transpor-
tation to work, programming
Community events and Spe-
cial Olympics.
The Triangular Processing
Inc. invites comments and
proposals from all interested
public, private, and para-
transit operators including taxi
operators, for the provision of
transportation service to the
elderly and disabled within
our service area. Operators
who are interested in offering
proposals to provide service
should contact Kathy Shaw,
Director at Triangular Proces-
sing, Inc., 550 West Linfoot
Street,W auseon,Ohio
419-337-9640 to obtain full
details of the type of transpor-
tation service that is needed
prior to preparing a proposal.
Comments or proposals must
be submitted within 30 days
to the agensy at the above
address with a copy to the
Ohio Department of Trans-
portation Office of Transit,
1980 West Broad Street, Mail
Stop 3110 Columbus, Ohio
43233.
At