PUBLIC NOTICE

Triangular Processing, Inc

which is a private nonprofit

corporation intends to submit

a Proposal for a capital grant

under the provision of 49

USC Section 5310 of the

Federal Transit Act to provide

transportation service for the

elderly and disabled within

Fulton County, Ohio. The

grant proposal will request ac-

cessible vehicles.

It is projected that approxi-

mately 150 individuals with

developmental disabilities will

use the service for various

activities, including transpor-

tation to work, programming

Community events and Spe-

cial Olympics.

The Triangular Processing

Inc. invites comments and

proposals from all interested

public, private, and para-

transit operators including taxi

operators, for the provision of

transportation service to the

elderly and disabled within

our service area. Operators

who are interested in offering

proposals to provide service

should contact Kathy Shaw,

Director at Triangular Proces-

sing, Inc., 550 West Linfoot

Street,W auseon,Ohio

419-337-9640 to obtain full

details of the type of transpor-

tation service that is needed

prior to preparing a proposal.

Comments or proposals must

be submitted within 30 days

to the agensy at the above

address with a copy to the

Ohio Department of Trans-

portation Office of Transit,

1980 West Broad Street, Mail

Stop 3110 Columbus, Ohio

43233.

At