FFA speaking contest winners named

The District FFA Public Speaking Contest was held Feb. 8 at Penta Career Center in Perrysburg.

The Public Speaking Career Development Event (CDE) is designed to develop leadership and the ability to appear before groups. The contestants are judged on: voice – quality, pitch, force, articulation, pronunciation, stage presence; personal appearance; poise and body posture; attitude; confidence; personality; ease before audience; power of expression – fluency, emphasis, directness, sincerity, communicative ability, conveyance of thought and meaning; general effect; and response to questions.

Creed Speaking Event: first place, William Nofziger, Archbold; second place, Madison Adray, Eastwood; third place, Hailey Bok, Ayersville; fourth place, Cassie Mavis, Fairview; fifth place, Kaelyn Kinnan, Liberty Center.

Prepared Speaking Event: first place, Regan Drayer, Woodmore; second place, Gretchen Lee, Pettisville; third place, Loryn Wright, Ayersville; fourth place, Hayle Grimmer, Otsego.

Beginning Prepared Event: first place, Aidan Muehlfeld, Edon; second place, Taylor Hannan, Eastwood; third place, Natalie Beaverson, Elmwood; fourth place, Tristan McGuire, Fairview; fifth place, Emily Bargo, Patrick Henry.

Extemporaneous Event: first place, Elizabeth Mignin, Archobld; second place, Sarah Millikan, Patrick Henry; third place, Seth Pullins, Otsego; fourth place, Jordan Skates, Pettisville; fifth place, Rose Zeedyk, Fairview.

The top two in each event advance to state competition in March.