‘Cheers for Charity’ fundraiser slated

Prepare your discerning palate for an indulgent night of sampling adult beverages while raising money for the greater good of the local community.

The United Way of Fulton County will present “Cheers for Charity,” a beer and wine tasting fundraiser, on Saturday, Feb. 24, 7-10 p.m., at American Legion Post #373, 5939 State Route 109 in Delta. For a $25 advance ticket, guests can sample five tastings and partake in hors d’oeuvres by aka Designs in a casual setting while listening to the music of entertainers Joe ‘n’ Shuey.

There will also be live, silent, and Chinese auctions, a 50/50 raffle, and a lottery tree. All of the proceeds will benefit the United Way of Fulton County.

Tante Lovins, the organization’s resource development and community engagement coordinator, said the annual event usually attracts about 120 guests and raises around $10,000. Items up for auction may include gift baskets, hand-crafted children’s furniture, restaurant gift certificates, limousine service, and 18 holes of golf. In the past, there have also been tickets for sporting events.

The merchandise is donated by about 60 individuals and businesses each year.

The revenue funds programs for 19 area help organizations, such as disaster relief through the American Red Cross and a summer food program for families through the Northwest Ohio Community Action Commission. Other groups that benefit include Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, the Community Pregnancy Center in Wauseon, and Hands of Grace in Delta.

Sponsored by H&R Block, Luce’s Chimney and Stove Shop in Swanton, and The Andersons, “Cheers for Charity” raises funds that stay entirely within Fulton County and service community members in multiple ways, Lovins said. She said the event is an early kick-off to the annual United Way campaign that begins in August.

The county’s United Way chapter has hosted the event for at least seven years. “It’s been building, and getting better and better,” Lovins said.

Tickets must be purchased in advance, and are available by calling 419-337-9606 or visiting www.unitedwayfultoncountyoh.org.

http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/02/web1_United-Way.jpg

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.