Weston man sentenced for theft

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Drake Johnson, 22, of Weston, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to theft. On April 12, 2017, he stole jewelry.

He was sentenced to three years of community control, and ordered to: have no contact with the victim; stay out of bars; no possess or consume alcohol; abide by an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew; serve 22 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with two days credit; complete the Cognitive Behavior Program through the court; be assessed for drug and alcohol treatment; and successfully complete all recommendations and any aftercare.

Failure to comply could result in 10 month in prison.

Michael Lebo III, 21, of Beloit, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. On or about Aug. 24, 2017, he possessed a dangerous drug.

He was sentenced to one year of community control, and ordered to: serve seven days in CCNO, with credit for time served; pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; pay a $250 fine; be assessed by a drug/alcohol treatment facility and successfully complete any recommended treatment; not consume or possess alcohol or illegal drugs; stay out of bars.

Failure to comply could result in six months in prison.