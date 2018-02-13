Couple celebrates 68th

Richard and Hazel Wyse announce the celebration of their 68th wedding anniversary.

Richard D. Wyse and Hazel I. Frazier were united in marriage on Feb. 17, 1950, at St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon. Both lifelong Wauseon residents, they built the Star Mobile Court and the Star Laundry, and owned and operated the Star Auto Theatre until it was sold in 1999.

They enjoyed many winters together at Fort Myers Beach, Fla., where they made many friends.

They have three sons, Jim (Doana) of Danville, Calif., and Bob (Kristy), and Mark (Deb) of Wauseon. They have been blessed with seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Wish them a Happy Anniversary with a card shower. They may be sent to 737 N. Fulton St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567.