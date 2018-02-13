Fulton County students showcase spelling smarts

It took a total of 40 rounds to determine the winners from each of the five grades competing at the annual Fulton County Spelling Bee. The event was held Feb. 6 in a room filled with almost 175 individuals listening to pronouncer Andrea Johnson, Pike-Delta-York Local curriculum director, call out words such as barrage, junco and gardenia.

The Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC) in Archbold served as the host site for the competition. Forty students from Archbold Local, Evergreen Local, Fayette Local, Pike-Delta-York Local, Pettisville Local, Evergreen Local, Swanton Local, Wauseon Exempted Village and Holy Trinity Catholic schools earned the right to compete.

The overall winners from grades four through eight competed with the hope of advancing to the regional bee in Toledo. The top three finishers for each grade were awarded plaques to commemorate their achievement.

The five winning students have the opportunity to move on to The Blade Northwest Ohio Championship Spelling Bee at Owens Community College on March 10 at 10 a.m.

This year’s spelling bee was sponsored by The Farmers and Merchants State Bank making it possible for the top finishers to receive an engraved plaque. The event was coordinated by Stacey Parrish, education consultant, from the NwOESC.

Top 3 Finishers

Grade 4

Winning Word: thermal

First – Alex York – Delta

Second – Zachary Gray – Holy Trinity

Third – Lissa Roesti – Evergreen

Grade 5

Winning Word: geode

First – Emma Gill – Holy Trinity

Second – Chloe Robertson – Wauseon

Third – Caden Bishop – Pettisville

Grade 6

Winning Word: lilac

First – Kyle Hageman – Archbold

Second – Maria Shema – Wauseon

Third – Molly Jo Daugherty – Evergreen

Grade 7

Winning Word: affinity

First – Sydney Hageman – Archbold

Second – Haylee Bronson – Pettisville

Third – Walker Lumbrezer – Holy Trinity

Grade 8

Winning Word: chintz

First – Lyla Heising – Pettisville

Second – Autumn Pelok – Wauseon

Third – Kaiden Keiser – Archbold