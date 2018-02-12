Adult ag class slated for Feb. 19

Pettisville Adult Agriculture Education Night Series, Meeting 3 will be held Monday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m. in the Ag Room at Pettisville schools.

Garth Ruff, OSU Extension Educator of Henry County, will discuss home butchering. Prior to joining the Extension, Ruff worked as a research assistant and meats judging team coach within the Department of Animal Science at OSU.

Ruff will walk through the phases of the butchering process from pre-harvest to packaging the meat product, exploring how each phase has an impact on the end product.

According to Ruff, home butchering is one of many avenues in which home-grown or locally raised livestock can be harvested into meat for personal use. An understanding of basic muscle biology, food safety, and the harvest process can help those interested in home butchering produce a safe and high quality product.

Questions can be directed to John Poulson at jpoulson@pettisvilleschools.org or at 419-446-2705. All Pettisville Agricultural Education Adult meetings are open to anyone in the area regardless of school district.

Meeting cancellations are made on: 96.1 – WMTR, 103.1 – WNDH and by email notice. Request the adult farmer email list at jpoulson@pettisvilleschools.org.