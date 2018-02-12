Just 2 Fulton County candidates file for May ballot

Just two candidates have filed to run for Fulton County seats in the May election.

Fulton County Commissioner Jeffrey L. Rupp, a Republican, has filed to run for reelection. The York Township resident is seeking his second term as Fulton County Commissioner.

Also, Republican Brett Kolb of Wauseon has filed to run for reelection as Fulton County Auditor.

The candidates will be certified by the board of elections for the May ballot on Feb. 14.

The deadline to file to run as a write-in candidate is Feb. 26.

Several property tax issues have also been filed for the May ballot.

German Township voters will decide on an additional five-year, 1.3-mill levy for fire and EMS.

Residents of the Evergreen Local Schools district will vote on an additional five-year, 0.4-mill levy for current expenses of the Evergreen Community Library. York Township voters will decide on an additional five-year, 1-mill levy for fire and EMS.

The Village of Fayette has put two replacement levies on the ballot. One is a five-year, 2-mill levy for parks and recreation, while the other is a five-year, 2.9-mill levy for current expenses.

Clinton Township voters will see two renewal levies on the ballot. The first is a five-year, 0.24-mill levy for maintaining Wauseon Union Cemetery and the other is a five-year, 1-mill levy for road improvements.

In Gorham Township, voters will decide on a five-year, 2-mill renewal for fire protection. Pike-Delta-York school district residents will vote on a five-year, 2-mill renewal levy for current expenses for the Delta Public Library.

