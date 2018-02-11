Posted on by

Diamond anniversary celebrated


Wilma and Edward Garrow


Edward and Wilma Garrow of Fayette announce their 60th wedding anniversary.

Edward Garrow was united in marriage with Wilma Jappsen on Feb. 16, 1958, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon.

They are the parents of Mark Garrow and Mitch (Julie) Garrow, both of Wauseon; Matt (Jane) Garrow of Morenci, Mich.; and Myra (Mark) Wolfrum of Ney, Ohio. They have three grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and four step-great-grandchildren.

In honor of the couple, the family requests a “card shower.” They may be sent to: 18075-N, Fayette, Ohio 43521.

