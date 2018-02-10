Four County names FFA officers

Four County Career Center FFA Chapter members selected their officers for the 2017-18 year. Front, from left, are Braydon Hearne, president; Jon Baker, vice president; Abby Yeager, secretary; Timothy Herman, treasurer – back, from left – George Kunkle, student advisor; Cole Crites, reporter; and Caleb Sager, sentinel. Advisors include Jason Elston, Florence Luzny, Eric Hite, Denton Blue, Larry Soles, and Stepanie Pippin. FFA members include over 130 students.

