Empty Bowls fundraiser to benefit PATH Center


DEFIANCE – A fundraiser is planned in Defiance that will benefit the PATH Center. The 2018 Empty Bowl fundraiser is being held Feb. 18 from 4-7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 111 Elliott Lane, to fight hunger in northwest Ohio.

Defiance College Social Work students, faculty, and volunteers will be serving donated soups and other foods for a donation, which will go to the PATH Center. PATH Center is owned and operated by NOCAC. As a publicly funded agency, the shelter and other programs are available to Fulton County residents.

Admission is $10 and includes a bowl handmade by Defiance College alum Brandon Knott. The cost is is $8 for DC students and employees and $6 for kids 12 and under.

Contact Kevin Kaplan at 419-439-7803 with any questions.

