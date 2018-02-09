Posted on by

Lunch is on us


In honor of Career and Technical Education Month, Four County Career Center in Archbold hosted a luncheon prepared by the Culinary Arts Management/Chef Training students and Chef Peter Herold for state legislators, local mayors and county commissioners from the four-county area. Students had the opportunity to talk about their programs of study and what they were learning to prepare them for their careers. Shown during the presentation of the Career & Technical Education Month Proclamation are, from left, State Representative James Hoops; Wauseon students Cameron Todd and Sarah Broun; City of Wauseon Mayor Kathy Huner; State Senator Robert McColley; and FCCC Superintendent Tim Meister.


