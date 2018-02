Snowy weather appears to be on the way as a Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Fulton County.

The NWS forecast calls for 7-11 inches of snow with highest totals near the Ohio Turnpike. The warning is from 9 p.m. today through midnight Friday night.

The NWS advises area residents to plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning and evening commute on Friday. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.