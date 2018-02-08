Wauseon native receives honor

Gary Baumgartner, a Wauseon graduate and member of the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame, recently was presented two awards in Columbus.

On Jan. 12, he received recognition with the Contributor Award from the Ohio Track and Cross Country Officials Association (OT&F&CCOA).

On Jan. 26, Baumgartner received the Ed Barker Service Award from the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches Association (OATCCCA).

Baumgartner is the developer of BaumsPage (www.baumspage.com). The purpose of this site is to provide quick and accurate access to event results and data for coaches, athletes, parents and fans.

BaumsPage provides support in the sports of wrestling, track and field, golf and cross country, as well other administrative tasks of the Ohio High School Athletic Association and several district boards in Ohio.