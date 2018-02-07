Evergreen Library holding Feb. activities

The Evergreen Community Library, 253 Maple St., in Metamora is offering a bevy of activities for the month of February.

Wednesday Wigglers: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., for babies and toddlers 36 months and under and their caregivers. Fun, music, early literacy, and social interaction. Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day; Feb. 21, Winter Olympics; Feb. 28, Celebrate Friends.

Storytime Classes: Wednesdays, 10 a.m., ages 3-5.

Twilight Tales: Evening installment of story time, Wear jammies for stories, songs, and more.

2018 Book Challenge: Open to registrants 13 and older. Read 20 books over one year, with a wider range of categories. Challenge ends Dec. 17. All readers who finish the challenge will be entered into a drawing for a $25 Country Charm gift certificate.

Free Community Yoga Classes: Thursdays, Feb. 8, 15, 22, 6-7 p.m. Community Room. Shannon K. Loar teaches traditional yoga postures and sound physiological principles designed for an incredible workout. All levels and ages welcome; bring a mat, towel, and water bottle, and sign a legal waiver. Maximum 25 students.

Sensory Saturday: Feb. 10, 11 a.m.-noon. Toddlers, preschoolers 2-5, and their caregivers learn letters, colors, and numbers through fun but messy concoctions and an exploration of their five senses. Dress children in old clothes. Registration required; limited to 20 children, with a minimum of six.

Bingo Extravaganza: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 4-5:30 p.m. Anyone over the age of 15 can play Bingo for small prizes. If you wish, please bring three small prizes with you. There will also be a fabulous door prize, and refreshments will be served.

Family Movie: “Monster Family,” Wednesday, Feb. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Must register; film rated PG. Snacks, fun, and laughter. Minimum of six in attendance. Bring a blanket – little ones can come in their jammies.

Novel Ideas Book Club: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 4-5 p.m. Join a discussion about the book, “The Nightingale,” by Kristin Hannah, the story of two sisters embarking on a dangerous path toward survival, love, and freedom in German-occupied France. Copies available at the circulation desk.

Read Across America Week: Feb. 26-March 2. Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday at the library this week. We will have Cat in the Hat Tic Tac Toe, Find Thing One and Thing Two, and Cat in the Hat Toss. Supplies available for kids to make a Seuss Hat.

The library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19th, in observance of Presidents’ Day.