Swanton Rotary auction is this weekend

The Rotary Club of Swanton will host its annual Swanton Rotary Foundation benefit auction, “A Community with a Cause,” on Saturday Feb. 10 from 6-10 p.m., at the Swanton Sports Center on North Main Street.

This event is geared toward the whole community. Guests will enjoy a Mardi Gras theme and the night will feature a silent auction, food, drinks, and entertainment. During the evening’s festivities, local musician John Purdy will perform while guests enjoy a delicious dinner.

The popularity of the event, put together by the Rotary Club of Swanton, increases each year. Tickets are $30 per person; to acquire tickets for the event please access Eventbrite online and search “Swanton Rotary”.

A highlight this year will be a silent auction where guests will be able to bid on a multitude of items donated by local businesses. Community members may also purchase raffles tickets for a chance to win $1,000 or a 55-inch television. Raffle tickets are $5 or 3 for $10 and can be purchased from any Rotarian of the Swanton Club.

Rotary Club of Swanton is part of Rotary International, a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries. Rotary Club of Swanton works to improve lives at both the local and international levels.

All of proceeds from “A Community with a Cause” will go straight back to local Rotary Club of Swanton area supporting projects. Previous auction proceeds have gone towards such projects as the new fountain in Pilliod Park.