Delta grad appointed to State Vision Professionals Board

Brian J. Miller of Toledo was recently appointed to the State Vision Professionals Board by Governor John Kasich. Miller, a 1980 graduate of Delta High School, is a licensed ocularist and optician at Miller Artificial Eye Laboratory, Inc.

The Vision Professionals Board oversees activities related to licensing of nearly 6,5000 optometrists, opticians, and ocularists. The Board is comprised of seven members appointed by the governor: four optometrists, two opticians, and one public member.

Miller received his Spectacle Dispensing Optician License in 1983 and his Ocularist License in 1994 when legislation went into effect licensing ocularists in Ohio.

Miller is currently the president of Miller Artificial Eye Laboratory, Inc. where the staff ocularists provide ocular prosthetics and related services through five offices in Ohio and Michigan.

His current term will expire March 22, 2021.