Indian Hill trail getting updates

Wauseon City Council members were informed at Monday’s meeting that plans to expand the Rotary Club’s Indian Hill trail project and improve its aesthetics are scheduled this year.

In a Tree Commission report, Councilor Rick Frey said a meeting was held Jan. 31 to choose trees to be planted this spring in woods surrounding the trail, which opened last year adjacent to Homecoming Park. At the Commission meeting, members watched a power point presentation featuring 14 species of trees, and chose the following larger species for planting: black walnut, red and white, bur, and shumer oaks, shagbark and shellbark hickorys, yellow poplar, American elm, sycamore, beech, and locust.

Eight species of medium-sized trees and four species of shrubs also will be planted at Indian Hill.

Law Director Tom McWatters III, a Rotary Club member, used his bi-monthly progress report to update Council members on work to be done on the Indian Hill project. He said in the spring Rotary members and volunteeers will clear 300 to 400 diseased trees from the woods surrounding the trail. McWatters said some time around April volunteers will replace those trees with an equal amount of plantings.

“We’re envisioning this will be a big community volunteer day,” he said.

Additionally, new interior trails for the project have been marked and are scheduled for construction this summer, McWatters said.

The Council meeting had begun with an address by Tom Wolfrum, a Van Wert County commissioner seeking Ohio Fifth District Congressman Bob Latta’s seat in the primary election in May. Latta’s district includes Fulton County.

In department reports:

• Fire Chief Rick Sluder said the construction project to add sleeping rooms to the fire department and renovate offices in the police department is nearly finished. Painting and flooring will be completed before the areas become available this month.

Sluder said the department has received 15 Multi Agency Radio Communications System (MARCS) Motorola radios for communication with its fire safety crews while responding to emergency calls on the Ohio Turnpike. MARCS is the state radio system.

The used radios were provided to local fire and police departments in the state after the Turnpike Commission purchased new ones. They were originally part of a shared services agreement between the turnpike and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Continuing his report, Sluder called upon city residents to be vigilant regarding possible carbon monoxide leaks in their homes during winter months. He said there has been a marked increase in calls for the leaks.

“Do not let your guard down. Check your heating and cooking appliances using natural gas or propane,” he said.

• Police Chief Keith Torbet said the next “Coffee With a Cop” event will be held in March, although a location hasn’t been chosen.

Later in the meeting, the council approved a motion to accept a Violence Against Women Act Grant endorsed by the department. Torbet said the $80,000 federal grant is used to pay for victim advocate and support services.

Council members also approved:

• The first reading of a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into agreement with Arcadis, a Toledo engineering firm, for services.

• The suspension of three readings and emergency passage of an ordinance amending Chapter 1117 of a codified ordinance establishing districts and maps.

• The second reading of an ordinance amending Section 147.05 of the city’s codified ordinances.

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at419-335-2010.

