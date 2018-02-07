County seeks dairy ambassador

Applications are being taken for the 2018 Fulton County Dairy Ambassador until Feb. 9.

Candidates being sought will have a dairy farm background or work on a dairy farm, or will have taken a Junior Fair dairy project at the Fulton County Fair. The position helps develop speaking and leadership skills, and allows the ambassador to meet new people and learn more about the dairy industry.

The applicant, male or female, must be single and 16 years of age as of Jan. 1, 2018, but not older than 21. The Dairy Ambassador will receive a cash award of $250 and a one-time $1,000 scholarship toward a second year of college, and will have a rewarding year promoting and representing the dairy industry.

The Dairy Ambassador will be asked to participate at various functions including the annual Dairy Banquet in February, the June Dairy Ice Cream Social, and the Dairy Show on Labor Day at the Fulton County Fair. There are also opportunities to promote dairy at local festivals and parades, the Agriculture Adventures event at Sauder Village, 4-H Camp Palmer, and the Fulton County Ag Fest. The Dairy Ambassador will also write and record commercials for June Dairy Month and July Ice-Cream Month, as well as be available for media interviews.

Applications are available at the Fulton County Extension Office, 8770 State Route 108, Suite A, in Wauseon or by calling 419-337-9210. Completed applications should be returned to the Fulton County Extension Office and postmarked no later than Feb. 9, 2018.

Applicants will be interview-judged and will be required to give a short speech at least three minutes in length on “Why I Would Like to Promote the Dairy Industry” at the annual Fulton County Dairy Banquet on Feb. 19, 6:30 p.m., at the Extension office.