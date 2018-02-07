Posted on by

DD board members added


Deborah Micham and Mark Shadbolt were sworn in recently as the newest members of the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Board members elected as 2018 officers include: Mike Oricko, president; Shirley Colon, vice-president; and Diana Mundhenk, secretary. Meetings will be held on the third Tuesday of each month, 5 p.m., at the Fulton County Board Administrative Offices, 1210 N. Ottokee St., in Wauseon.


Deborah Micham and Mark Shadbolt were sworn in recently as the newest members of the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Board members elected as 2018 officers include: Mike Oricko, president; Shirley Colon, vice-president; and Diana Mundhenk, secretary. Meetings will be held on the third Tuesday of each month, 5 p.m., at the Fulton County Board Administrative Offices, 1210 N. Ottokee St., in Wauseon.

Deborah Micham and Mark Shadbolt were sworn in recently as the newest members of the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Board members elected as 2018 officers include: Mike Oricko, president; Shirley Colon, vice-president; and Diana Mundhenk, secretary. Meetings will be held on the third Tuesday of each month, 5 p.m., at the Fulton County Board Administrative Offices, 1210 N. Ottokee St., in Wauseon.
http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/02/web1_Micham-Shadbolt.jpgDeborah Micham and Mark Shadbolt were sworn in recently as the newest members of the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Board members elected as 2018 officers include: Mike Oricko, president; Shirley Colon, vice-president; and Diana Mundhenk, secretary. Meetings will be held on the third Tuesday of each month, 5 p.m., at the Fulton County Board Administrative Offices, 1210 N. Ottokee St., in Wauseon.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

12:32 pm |    

Panthers escape to remain in first place

Panthers escape to remain in first place
12:03 pm |    

Historic blizzard paralyzed county

Historic blizzard paralyzed county
10:55 am |    

Wauseon takes battle between top teams

Wauseon takes battle between top teams