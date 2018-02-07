DD board members added

Deborah Micham and Mark Shadbolt were sworn in recently as the newest members of the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Board members elected as 2018 officers include: Mike Oricko, president; Shirley Colon, vice-president; and Diana Mundhenk, secretary. Meetings will be held on the third Tuesday of each month, 5 p.m., at the Fulton County Board Administrative Offices, 1210 N. Ottokee St., in Wauseon.

Deborah Micham and Mark Shadbolt were sworn in recently as the newest members of the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Board members elected as 2018 officers include: Mike Oricko, president; Shirley Colon, vice-president; and Diana Mundhenk, secretary. Meetings will be held on the third Tuesday of each month, 5 p.m., at the Fulton County Board Administrative Offices, 1210 N. Ottokee St., in Wauseon. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/02/web1_Micham-Shadbolt.jpg Deborah Micham and Mark Shadbolt were sworn in recently as the newest members of the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Board members elected as 2018 officers include: Mike Oricko, president; Shirley Colon, vice-president; and Diana Mundhenk, secretary. Meetings will be held on the third Tuesday of each month, 5 p.m., at the Fulton County Board Administrative Offices, 1210 N. Ottokee St., in Wauseon.