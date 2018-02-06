And the winner is…

Sara Short, vice president of the Wauseon Public Library Board of Trustees, drew Wauseon resident Gwen Boughton on Monday as the winning entry for a night at the Holiday Inn Express, a meal at the Blue Ribbon Diner, and a gift card to Knotty Vines Winery, all located in Wauseon. The drawing earned $425 in proceeds for the library’s summer reading program. A silent auction for various baskets is also being held to benefit the cause. They can be viewed at the library.

