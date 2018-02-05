WPL announces activities

The Wauseon Public Library, 117 E. Elm St., has announced activities for the months of February and March.

Bi-weekly silent auctions continue through February and March. Stop in to see what’s available for the week of Feb. 5. All proceeds help fund the library’s Summer Reading Program.

A Card Making Program will be held Feb. 6, 5:30 p.m. Space is limited, so stop in or call to sign up.

Judy Kahle will present a Home-Made Books program on Feb. 22 at 5:30 p.m. Cost: $2; all supplies will be provided. Space is limited, so stop in or call to sign up.

A painting class led by Donna Mills will be held Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. Cost: $25, with a $10 deposit required. This month’s art is a colorful and whimsical fish.

The adult craft night will be held March 1 at 5:30 p.m. This month’s craft is a wooden Easter egg trio. Cost: $19. Call or stop in to sign up for this craft.

The Art Contest for the library’s front windows continues until March 1, so don’t forget to send in your entries. Entries may be dropped off at the library at 117 E. Elm St. or email to mdeleon@seolibraries.org.