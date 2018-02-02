Clear Fork schools on lockdown

BELLVILLE — The high school and middle school complex at Clear Fork Village Local Schools is on a cautionary lockdown at this time, following the recommendation of local law enforcement.

A Twitter feed on the district’s website is providing updates on the situation.

According to the website, the cautionary lockdown is due to an incident occurring in the community not at any of the schools.

“Student safety is our reason for the cautionary lockdown. Law enforcement have been stationed at all buildings and staff are on high alert,” a district official said.

No direct or indirect threats have been made to the school. This is precautionary due to an issue in the community not at any of the schools, according to the website.

