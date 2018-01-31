Stryker man sentenced for drugs

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Jason Cadwell, 43, of Stryker previously pleaded guilty to theft of drugs. On Jan. 24, 2017, he stole drugs from a nursing home.

He was sentenced to three years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay $153.26 to the victim; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; and remain at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio until entry into the SEARCH program at the Northwest Community Corrections Center, where he must successfully complete all treatment and recommended aftercare.

Failure to comply could result in 16 months in prison.

Stuart Carroll, 51, of Archbold previously pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. On Jan. 21, 2017, he possessed heroin.

He was sentenced to seven months in prison and ordered to pay court costs.

Danyel Vanarsdalen, 30, of West Unity previously pleaded guilty to attempted complicity to commit possession of heroin. On May 9, 2017, she did knowingly aid another in obtaining heroin.

She was sentenced to 130 days in CCNO with credit for days served, and ordered to pay prosecution costs.

Nicholas Hicks, 19, of Wauseon previously pleaded no contest and was found guilty of burglary. On Sept. 23, 2016, he trespassed in an occupied structure with the purpose to commit a criminal offense.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay $1,290 restitution to the victim; have no contact with the victim; stay out of bars, not possess or consume alcohol; abide by a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew; obtain his GED; serve two days in CCNO with credit for days served; complete the Cognitive Behavior Therapy program with Fulton County Common Pleas Court; successfully complete counseling at Four County Family Center; and comply with any medication regime.

Failure to comply could result in 24 months in prison.