Looking to the future

Four County Career Center recently hosted a Career Night Open House with labs and classrooms open to the public. Instructors and counselors were available to answer questions and acquaint visitors with career and technical programs and college credit options. Shown talking about the electrical program are, from left, Michelle Black and Michael Dymarkowski from the Evergreen school district with instructor Scott Williams.

Four County Career Center recently hosted a Career Night Open House with labs and classrooms open to the public. Instructors and counselors were available to answer questions and acquaint visitors with career and technical programs and college credit options. Shown talking about the electrical program are, from left, Michelle Black and Michael Dymarkowski from the Evergreen school district with instructor Scott Williams. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/01/web1_career-night.jpg Four County Career Center recently hosted a Career Night Open House with labs and classrooms open to the public. Instructors and counselors were available to answer questions and acquaint visitors with career and technical programs and college credit options. Shown talking about the electrical program are, from left, Michelle Black and Michael Dymarkowski from the Evergreen school district with instructor Scott Williams.