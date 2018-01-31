Adult Ag meetings begin

The Pettisville Adult Agriculture Education Night Series Meeting 1 will be held Monday, Feb. 5, 7 p.m., in the Pettisville Local Schools Ag Room.

Josiah Hoops of Precision Ag Services Inc. will speak on covering the value of grid soil sampling and how to use harvest yield maps to build fertilizer prescriptions. Attendees may bring paperwork describing their particular situation.

All Adult Agriculture Education Night Series meetings are open to everyone regardless of school district. For information, contact John Poulson at 419-446-2705 or at jpoulson@pettisvilleschools.org.

Meeting cancellations are made on WMTR- 96.1 FM, WNDH – 103.1 FM, and by mail notice.