Speech team sees success

The Wauseon High School Speech and Debate Team has seen considerable success so far this season.

Collectively, the team has been crowned the Findlay Tournament champions and runners-up at the Notre Dame Academy Invitational and Wauseon Rotary/Indian Invitational. Many of the team’s 24 members have also placed and been crowned individual champions in their respective categories.

The team competes at 10 regular season weekend tournaments between the beginning of November and end of January, before heading to the Toledo District Championship on Feb. 3, with hopes of qualifying for the Ohio Speech & Debate Association State Championship to be held in Sylvania in March. This year’s state qualifier will be held at neighboring Napoleon, where the team is headed up by Wauseon Speech Team alumna Heidi (Hammontree) Mekus.

Team members will also compete at the Western Ohio District National Qualifying Tournament in February for a chance to qualify to the National Speech & Debate Association’s National Championship, to be held in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. June 17-22. Selected students will also have the opportunity to attend the National Catholic Forensic League Grand Nationals, to be held in Washington D.C. in May.

Coached by Dolores Muller and Jason Robinson, the team provides an opportunity for WHS students to discover the value of self-expression, gain confidence and public speaking abilities, and improve their creative thinking skills while they connect with other students from around the state.

Success of the team is made possible by generous contributions from local businesses and the community. Muller said members are especially thankful for generous support from this year’s sponsors: American Legion Post 265, Barber, Kaper, Stamm, & McWatters, Edward Jones Financial, Grisier Interiors, Kahrs Farms, Marco’s Pizza, State Farm Agent Scott Neuman, Wauseon Machine, and the continued support of the Wauseon Rotary Club which has sponsored the home tournament for 24 years.