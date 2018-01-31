Students receive honors

The following Fulton County residents have received honors from their respective universities or colleges.

Wittenburg University, Springfield, Ohio: 2017 Fall Dean’s List – Clay Waidelich, Wauseon. To qualify, students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher.

Ashland University, Ashland, Ohio: Noah Schneider of Delta is a member of Ashland University’s Honors Society. He is majoring in commercial art.

Dean’s List Fall 2017 – Stacia Tietje of Berkey; Cameron Short, Archbold.

Lake Erie College, Painesville, Ohio: Megyn Christensen of Swanton has been named to the Fall 2017 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must maintain a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Olivet Nazarene University, Bouronnais, Ill.: Morgan Judson of Swanton has been named to the Fall 2017 Dean’s List. To qualify, a student must attain a GPA of 3.5 or higher and be a full-time undergraduate student.

University of Dayton Fall 2017 Dean’s List: Paul Mossing, Swanton; Aaron Spieles, Wauseon; Taylor Vernot, Wauseon; Mary Yoder, Archbold.

To qualify, students must acheive a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester.

Miami University Dean’s List: Amanda Fisher, Swanton; Olivia LeRoux, Swanton; Chelsey Miller, Swanton; Eden Eisel, Metamora; Gavin Morton, Archbold; Leah Schwan, Lyons; Ellie Hayati, Wauseon.

To qualify, students must be ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division f0r the first semester.

University of Findlay: Mimmo Lytle of Swanton has been placed as a student teacher at Swanton Elementary School for the spring semester.