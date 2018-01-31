COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Alejandra Oberhaus, Wauseon, vs. Seth Oberhaus, Liberty Center, termination of marriage with children.

Laura K. Cassady, Wauseon, vs. Brian S. Hardee, Bonneau, S.C., non-support of dependents.

Wells Fargo Home Mortgage Inc., Fort Mill, S.C., vs. Kim Y. Bick, Metamora, foreclosure.

Austen M. Neal, Delta, vs. Amanda J. Neal, Toledo, dissolution of marriage without children.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Atlanta, Ga., vs. Laura L. Clark, Morenci, Mich., other civil.

Randall E. Vieira, Defiance, vs. Tracey K. Vieira, Delta, dissolution of marriage without children.

Vanderbilt Mortgage, Maryville, Tenn., vs. Mario Garza, Archbold, other civil.

Western District Court

Nicole B. Rupp, Delta, unsafe vehicle, $190.

Cynthia M. Maney, Wauseon, speed, $195.

John J. DeMarie, Lemont, Ill., speed, $130.

Tiffany M. Carter, Wauseon, speed, $130.

Shawn D. Ferguson, Wauseon, safety belt, $86.

Connor R. Wyse, Archbold, speed, $140.

Paul G. Bongiorno III, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, obstructed view, $439, three days in jail with credit for time served, license suspended one year with limited privileges, no violations of law for one year.

Michael S. Lech, Delta, suspended driver’s license, failure to control, $514, community control one year.

Scott T. Lonsdale, Perrysburg, failure to reinstate driver’s license, $243.

Megan M. Payne, Port Richey, Fla., no driver’s license, $193, clear license in 180 days, no violations of law for one year.

Haleigh G. Ballard, Fayette, suspended driver’s license, $243, no violations of law for one year.

Daniel R. Anthony, Archbold, no driver’s license, $238, no violations of law for one year.

David A. Martin, Elmore, Ohio, suspended driver’s license, $492, no violations of law for one year.

Michelle L. Koppenhofer, Delta, operating vehicle while intoxicated, $630, license suspended one year with limited privileges, driver’s intervention program and recommended aftercare, no violations of law for three years.

Taylor M. Merillat, Archbold, safety belt, failure to control, $169.

Silas R. Vance, Wauseon, theft, $188, three days jail, reportable probation for one year, 30 hours community service, no violations of law for three years.

Real Estate Transfers

Michael A. Avina and Gloria Zapian Rodriguez to Elizabeth M. Stuart, 612 Burr Road, Wauseon, $89,500.

Paul J. and Rita K. Harpring to Corey M. Whitaker, 706 Greenview Ave., Delta, $184,000.

Matt Lammon and Trevor Bowman to Timothy D. Topolewski, 4268 U.S. 20, Swanton, $154,000.

Kenneth Ladd to Zachary and Ashley Franz, 235 Beech St., Wauseon, $34,425.

Willco Investments II LLC to C3 Structures LLC, 209, 200, 206 Mechanic St., Archbold, $46,667.

Troy R. and Carla S. Henry to Jay Joseph and Linda L. Shaffer, 6650 County Road 26, Archbold, $179,900.

Christopher and Autumn Weiss to Dale J. Moore and Glenda M. O’Shaughnessy-Moore, 13279 County Road M, Wauseon, $182,000.

NWOH Apartments LLC to Marcu I. Baun and Mackenzie K. Dowling, 807 E. Main St., Delta, $113,405.

105 Inc. to 595 Properties Ltd., 105 Stryker St., Archbold, $410,000.

Thomas A. McWatters III, successor trustee, to Brandon J. and Colleen L. Stewart, 9636 County Road 11, Delta, $168,500.