Students honor BOE members


Prior to a recent Wauseon Board of Education meeting, board members were recognized by Primary School students for their service to the school district. Each was awarded art work. Picture are, from left, Board members Sandra Griggs, Amy Fisher, and Stacia Radabaugh with students, from left, Annabelle Meyers, Owen Smeltzer, and Emalyne Neifer.


