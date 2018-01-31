WPS kindergarten registration

Wauseon Primary School will hold its kindergarten registration for the 2018-19 school year on April 12-13 at 940 E. Leggett St.

Any child who will be five years old on or before Aug. 1, 2018, and lives in the Wauseon school district is eligible for entrance into kindergarten. Share this information with family and friends of school aged children.

Registration appointments will be taken beginning Feb. 1 by calling 419-335-4000, option 9 for a secretary. Each time block will accommodate 20 students on a first-call basis.