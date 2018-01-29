OSU Extension offering programs

The Fulton County office of the OSU Extension will offer two programs to the public in February at its 8770 State Route 108 location in Wauseon.

Private Pesticide and Fertilizer Applicator recertification training will be held Thursday, Feb. 22, from 8:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. The training meets the requirements for fertilizer and private pesticide applicator recertification approved by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Fertilizer recertification will be held 8:30-9:30 a.m., and the private pesticide applicator training from 9:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m., with light refreshments provided.

The cost is $40 for both fertilizer and pesticide training, $10 for fertilizer training only, and $30 for pesticide training only. Registration can be completed online at www.cvent.com/d/q5qtny, with fees paid by credit card, check or cash. Registrations with check or cash only can be delivered in person or mailed to the county Extension office, 8770 State Route 108, Suite A, in Wauseon.

Individuals who mail in registration should complete the online form, print it, and send a copy of your confirmation with check payable to: OSU Extension-Fulton County.

Questions can be emailed to seiler.58@osu.edu or answered by calling 319-337-9210.

The Extension office will present “GenerationRX: Safe Medication Practices for Life,” Friday, Feb. 23, with training times from 10-11:30 a.m. or 1:30-3 p.m.

Trainees will learn how to utilize the free educational tools on the GenerationRX website to help teach about safe medication practices. The tool kit offers materials for children, teens, college students, adults, seniors, patients, and the workplace.

RSVP to 419-337-9210 or rupp.26@osu.edu.

The program is funded through a mini-grant from the OSU College of Pharmacy and Cardinal Health.