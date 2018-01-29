Ernst farm honored by ODA

A Fulton County farm was among over 100 historic farms recognized by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

In 2017, the Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized 125 new century, sesquicentennial or bicentennial farms owned by the same family for at least 100, 150 or 200 consecutive years. Nearly 1,500 farms are now registered across the state in the Ohio Historic Family Farms program.

Each family received a certificate signed by Governor John R. Kasich and Ohio Department of Agriculture Director David T. Daniels to keep with their historic documents and pass down to future generations.

“Our historic family farms are an important link to Ohio’s great agricultural history and promising future,” said Director Daniels. “It’s an honor every time we are able to recognize Ohioans who take such great pride in their own agricultural heritage.”

In Fulton County, the Ernst farm was recognized for having been in the family since 1917.

Ohio Historic Family Farms is a voluntary recognition program administered by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Century farms have been recognized since 1993, with the bicentennial farm designation added in 2013, and the sesquicentennial farm designation in 2016.

The attached list of families registered their farms in 2017. A complete list of Ohio’s century, sesquicentennial and bicentennial farms is available here.

Anyone who can verify that a currently owned farm has remained in their family for at least 100 years may register. For more information, visit agri.ohio.gov/divs/cent_farms, or contact Erin Dillon at 614-752-9817 or centuryfarms@agri.ohio.gov.