Man sentenced for sex offense

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Melvin E. Myers, 62, of Wauseon previously pleaded guilty to importuning and pandering obscenity involving a minor. On or Aug. 1-5, 2017, he possessed obscene material that had a minor as a participant. He also recklessly solicited a minor by means of a telecommunications device to engage in sexual activity.

He was sentenced to 17 months in prison, and ordered to pay any fees, court-appointed counsel fees, and all prosecution costs. He was found to be a Tier II sex offender, which requires address registration and verification for 25 years with in-person verification every 180 days with the sheriff of all counties in which he resides.

Brandon Grime, 22, of Bryan previously pleaded guilty to assault and aggravated possession of drugs. On Sept. 21, 2017, he used methamphetamine and caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a police officer.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: complete his GED; have no contact with the victim; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; abide by an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew; and successfully complete treatment and any recommended aftercare at Maumee Valley Guidance Center. Grime served 68 days in jail.

Failure to comply could result in 12 months in prison.

Joseph Buczko, 34, of Swanton pleaded guilty to insurance fraud. On April 10, 2017, he filed a false or deceptive insurance claim.

He was sentenced to one year of community control, and ordered to pay prosecution costs and a $500 fine.

Failure to comply could result in seven months in prison.