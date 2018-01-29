Posted on by

WAUSEON POLICE REPORT


Wednesday, Jan. 17

11:08 a.m., 900 block E. Leggett Street, escort.

3:16 p.m., 441 Robert Drive, investigate complaint.

3:16 p.m., 511 Ottokee St., juvenile truancy.

4:26 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

4:58 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at E. Linfoot Street, disabled vehicle.

5:01 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of sex offense.

5:45 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, accident with property damage.

8:44 p.m., 555 W. Linfoot St., IAC, accident with property damage.

9:13 p.m., 495 E. Airport Hwy., Circle K, suspicious person.

Thursday, Jan. 18

11 a.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #56, loud noise.

12:45 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at Airport Highway, accident with property damage.

2:17 p.m, 840 W. Elm St. #204, investigate complaint.

6:45 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of identity theft.

8:22 p.m., 495 E. Airport Hwy., Circle K, larceny.

10:39 p.m., 555 W. Linfoot Ave., IAC, suspicious person.

Friday, Jan. 19

8:08 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

12:34 p.m., 480 E. Airport Hwy., Biggby Coffee, hit-skip accident.

6:05 p.m., 700 block W. Linfoot Street, disabled vehicle.

9:52 p.m., 1442 N. Shoop Ave., Wendy’s, accident with property damage.

Saturday, Jan. 20

2:03 a.m., 247 W. Elm St., domestic trouble.

4:48 a.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Center, domestic trouble.

12:58 p.m., 940 E. Leggett St., Wauseon Primary School, investigate complaint.

5:52 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #65, check on welfare.

10:26 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, 911 hang-up.

Sunday, Jan. 21

1:10 p.m., Enterprise Avenue at W. Elm Street, disabled vehicle.

1:37 p.m., 935 Ottokee St., juveniles playing in the road.

Monday, Jan. 22

12:25 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #801, civil matter.

12:26 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #107, civil matter.

4:24 a.m., 1180 N. Shoop Ave., KFC, investigate complaint.

7:23 a.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #32, larceny.

10:22 a.m., Wabash Street, lost item.

3:22 p.m., 340 W. Leggett St., investigate complaint.

9:31 pm., 400 block E. Airport Highway, investigate complaint.

11:45 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1206, check on welfare.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

7:17 a.m., 134 1/2 N. Fulton St., Wauseon, suspicious person.

8:32 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of drugs.

10:06 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

1:37 p.m., 495 E. Airport Hwy., Circle K, lost item.

2:45 p.m., 500 block Wood Street, investigate complaint.

3:04 p.m., 555 W. Linfoot St., IAC, hit-skip accident.

5:34 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, hit-skip accident reported.

8:20 p.m., 208 Madison St., suspicious vehicle.

10:13 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1005, domestic trouble.

11:24 p.m., 425 Cole St. #207, larceny.

