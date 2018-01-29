Wauseon Chamber brings back gala

The Wauseon Chamber of Commerce wants to give the annual Heart Radiothon a boost through the 2nd Annual “Wauseon, the City You’ll Take to Heart,” a benefit gala to be presented Saturday, Feb. 10.

The business casual event at St. Caspar Catholic Church Parish Life Center Hall, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. in Wauseon, will feature a presentation of Heart Beat Business Awards, “A Taste of Wauseon” offered by local chefs and restaurants, and entertainment by Wells Music and Linden Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

The entire package will be emceed by Maxell Smith, owner of WMTR- 96.1 FM.

“This is a celebration of Wauseon. That just shows you the pride in Wauseon,” said Chamber Director Bill Drummer.

The Heart Beat Business Award is a trophy given to business owners or organizations that make an investment in their property by improving or expanding their building or constructing a new building. “It’s anybody who’s made a difference in the aesthetics of the town,” Drummer said.

This year’s recipients include Andres, O’Neill and Lowe Insurance, Hess Mattress, Marshall Fitness, Root Salon and Spa, Toledo Clinic Dermatology and Papilio Spa, Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing, Fulton County Museum and Welcome Center, Sara’s Garden, Wauseon Public Library, and True North Church.

“Taste of Wauseon” will bring together two signature dishes from each of eight local vendors. They include Ryan’s Restaurant, aka Designs, The Upper Crust, Sullivan’s Restaurant, Blue Ribbon Diner, The Barn Restaurant in Archbold, Red Rambler Coffees, and Turkeyfoot Creek Creamery, and Biggby Coffees. The food stations will remain open from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and a cash bar of beer and wine will be available.

Guests will be treated to Marco’s Pizza at 10 p.m.

Acoustic entertainment will be provided by Cassidy and Webb Wells, then Linden Street, led by Wauseon chiropractors Dr. Jim Williams and Dr. Bill Frank, will play for the dance crowd until 11 p.m.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a door prize.

Three hundred people attended the inaugural event last year, and already 250 tickets have been sold for this year’s gala. The public is invited.

Some proceeds will benefit the annual Fulton County Heart Radiothon held in February, “which means something to a lot of people in this town,” Drummer said. They will also benefit Wauseon Chamber of Commerce which has just over 200 members.

“That’s what was neat about (the gala). It gives the Chamber a good face to the public,” Drummer said.

He helped create the gala last year as a sort of successor to a well-attended formal winter dinner the Chamber used to throw annually about 30 years ago.

“We wondered, would something like that work today, and the answer is, obviously, yes,” he said. “I was stunned and overwhelmed when we sold 300 tickets last year.”

Chamber President Gloria Kuntz said the gala offers a sense of community. “I love that we are recognizing businesses and all the facets of the community for the Heart Beat award. I think it’s very important,” she said.

Kuntz also thinks the event “brings class and a sense of pride to the community.”

Drummer said he’s proud the gala is a celebration of all that is Wauseon. “We just want people to come in and enjoy the food and enjoy the entertainment,” he said.

The cost is $40 per person, $75 per couple. Contact the Chamber of Commerce for tickets at director@wausonchamber.com.

