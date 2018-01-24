BWC unveils workplace wellness program

Officials with Ohio’s insurance fund for injured workers stopped in Wauseon Tuesday to unveil a free program designed to improve the health of workers who are at greater risk for on-the-job injuries.

Sarah Morrison, administrator and CEO of the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC), said Better You, Better Ohio! will offer a variety of resources to help workers track their diet, quit smoking, get in shape and manage chronic diseases, such as obesity and diabetes.

“We want to create a culture of safety in Ohio, and having a healthy workforce is an important factor in that effort,” Morrison said. “Healthy workers are less likely to be injured on the job, and when they are injured they tend to recover more quickly and fully than workers with existing health challenges.”

Morrison said Better You, Better Ohio! will target employees of businesses with 50 or fewer workers in construction, manufacturing, agriculture and other industries that experience higher injury rates on average than others. Funded by BWC’s strong investment returns and operated by ActiveHealth Management, the program will be available Feb. 1.

Employees approved through a registration process will receive a $75 gift card after undergoing a health risk assessment and biometric screening. Participants will then have access to digital coaching, educational materials, wellness tracking tools, a mobile app and other resources.

Better You, Better Ohio! is the health and safety component to BWC’s Third Billion Back initiative, the $1 billion premium rebate the agency issued last year to Ohio employers.

“Enrollment is a simple, paperless process, and there is no charge to employers or employees,” Morrison continued. “All we’re asking of employers is to help spread the word. We know a healthy workforce contributes to a healthy business, so if we can create that environment across this state, Ohio will be better for it.”