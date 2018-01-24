ADAMhs Board allocates funds for suicide prevention

Prevention programs to raise awareness of adolescent depression and suicide as well as reduce adolescent substance use and abuse were the focus of attention at the ADAMhs Board meeting on Jan. 11.

The board allocated $24,800 that it had recently received from the state for prevention programming to A Renewed Mind Behavioral Health and Maumee Valley Guidance Center.

Maumee Valley will receive $9,800 of the total to expand the Signs of Suicide program that it currently offers Defiance County high schools to include the county’s middle schools.

A Renewed Mind will receive the remaining $15,000 to provide an evidence-based program called Botvin Life Skills Training (LST) twice a year to students in the Bryan City Schools.

The program is designed to reduce the risk of alcohol, tobacco, drug abuse and violence by targeting social and psychological factors that encourage youth to begin substance use and other risky behaviors.

The LST program teaches students how to resist peer pressure and develop the confidence and skills needed to handle challenging situations.

Earlier in the current fiscal year, A Renewed Mind received $140,000 from the board to provide other evidence-based programs (Celebrate Families! and functional family therapy) for families across the four county area whose children are at a high risk of developing a serious problem with alcohol or drugs.

Megan Riley, director of community health for the Williams County Health Department, updated the board on a mental wellness program that the four county health departments are jointly implementing with $250,000 in funding from the ADAMhs board.

The program, called “4 Your Mental Health,” uses a variety of media to explain what mental wellness is as well as practical ways that people can achieve and maintain it.

Riley said that evidenced-based strategies have been developed for a social marketing campaign that will explain how good nutrition, exercise, sleep, stress management and social connectivity are all important components of mental wellness as well as good overall health.

ADAMhs Board CEO Les McCaslin explained that all of the counties’ health needs assessments have shown that 80 percent of the youth reported symptoms typical of depression also reported that they didn’t regularly eat health or exercise.

So, developing a long term plan that addresses diet, exercise and mental wellness together will help students live happier, healthier lives, McCaslin said.

“I think this program is going to have good outcomes in the next four or five years,” he said.

During McCaslin’s report to the board, he said that he had just received notification from Family Service of Northwest Ohio that the agency will become part of Unison Behavioral Health Group in early May. Family Service, which is based in Toledo, operates Four County Family Center and Comprehensive Crisis Care in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties.

He explained that over the next several months the board will develop a plan how those services will be continued both for the remainder of the current fiscal year and beyond. He assured the board that there will be no disruption of services for clients during the transition.

In other action, the board approved a one year contract with Secure Telehealth to provide secure, low-cost computer video conferencing services that allow behavioral health providers to video conference sessions between clients and psychiatrists. The annual cost is $3,900.

The board also approved issuing 120 day notices of the possibility of substantial changes or non-renewal of provider contracts for the fiscal year starting July 1, 2018. This is a standard procedure that the board approves every year for all of its service providers.