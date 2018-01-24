Unemployment rate increases in Fulton County

Fulton County’s unemployment rate bumped up in December, according to data released on Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Unemployment increased to 4.4 percent in December from 3.7 percent in November. In December 2016, the rate was 4.6 percent in Fulton County.

The data showed that 1,000 out of a workforce of 22,500 were unemployed.

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in December 2017, down from 4.8 percent in November 2017. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 2,500 over the month, from a revised 5,539,700 in November to 5,542,200 in December 2017.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in December was 270,000, down 9,000 from 279,000 in November. The number of unemployed has decreased by 14,000 in the past 12 months from 284,000. The December unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 5.0 percent in December 2016.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary December 2017 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 2.8 percent in Mercer County to a high of 8.8 percent in Monroe County. From November, the unemployment rate increased in 87 counties, and was unchanged in the remaining county.

The non-seasonally adjusted rate in Ohio was 4.5 percent.

Nine counties had unemployment rates at or below 3.5 percent in December.

The counties with the lowest rates, other than Mercer were: Holmes, 3.1 percent; Delaware, 3.2 percent; Auglaize, 3.3 percent; Hancock and Madison 3.4 percent; and Putnam, Union and Wyandot, 3.5 percent.

Five counties had unemployment rates above 7 percent in December. The counties with the highest rates, other than Monroe, were: Meigs, 8.4 percent; Noble, 8.1 percent; and Morgan and Ottawa, 7.9 percent.

The U.S. unemployment rate for December was 4.1 percent, unchanged from November, and down from 4.7 percent in December 2016.

Unemployment rates were up throughout Ohio, but are still relatively low in the area. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/01/web1_Dec-17-jobless.jpg Unemployment rates were up throughout Ohio, but are still relatively low in the area. ODJFS graphic

By Drew Stambaugh dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010

