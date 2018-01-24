Pettisville tops Bible Quiz

The season’s second Bible Quiz meet was held Sunday, Jan. 14, at Pettisville Missionary Church. Guards, a team from the host church, took top team honors. Averaging 140 points in their four matches were – front, from left – Joshua Norr, Hyatt Stamm, Isaac Norr, and Samuel Ruffer. Second was Quick from Central, averaging 117 points Sunday and currently leading the area with a 6-0-1 record. Teammates are – second row, from left – Kate Nofziger, Leah Beltran, and William Nofziger. Averaging 115 was Eastland Baptist’s Sisters from the Beginning – third row, from left – Lydia Sheldon, Grace Sheldon, and Kaitlyn LaBo. Not pictured: Trinity Snider. North Clinton’s Vindicated, with 110 points, are – back row, from left – Anna Thomas, Conner Johnson, Chris Foor, Ian Armstrong, and Oliver Shaw. Commemorative coins were given to the fastest quiz-outs of the day. Joselyn Estrada, Jacob Myers, and William Nofziger answered the first three questions of a match; Justice Beck and Isaac Norr answered three of the first four. Three matches finished with a combined score of 225 between the two teams: Four Rivers, West Clinton, vs. And Dust You Shall Eat, Tedrow; Sisters vs. Golden Rings, North Clinton; Quick vs. Foreigners, Central.

