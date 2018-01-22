Third Cinderella Ball is this month

On Jan. 27, the committee members who work to honor long-time community member Sharon Bruce will create the third annual fairy tale for adults evening: Sharon’s Cinderella Ball.

This fairy tale evening in the Morenci Cafetorium is built around some of Sharon’s favorites, including stylish clothing, fancy shoes, flowers, food, sweets and treats, dancing, and people enjoying themselves. She was raised on a farm, married Larry Bruce, and used her education degree to change the lives of thousands of young people.

One of her favorite past-times was chaperoning events at Morenci Area High School that included dancing. Sharon was famous for taking pictures and this fairy tale evening will have a professional photographer capturing all of the princes and princesses in attendance.

Although the night is fun, the primary reason for Sharon’s Cinderella Ball is to keep funds in the Sharon K. Bruce Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to graduating seniors from Evergreen Local Schools and Morenci Area Schools.

In the past two years, 12 students received funds in her name to keep her love of education alive through generous people. She devoted over 30 years to educating young people in the public education system – always encouraging each child to pursue any dream.

In addition to appetizers, dancing, and photos, guests of the ball will have the opportunity to bid on unique items, gift cards and baskets and participate in 50/50 drawings. Guests will be entered to win door prizes throughout the night. The night’s grand prizes include a 55-inch smart TV.

Tickets are available through Jan. 22 at Morenci First Federal, Morenci Old National Bank, Morenci Public Library, and the Lyons Beauty Salon. Tickets may also be purchased through Larry Bruce and Kirsten (Bruce) Mignin. For more detailed information find Sharon’s Cinderella Ball on Facebook and visit Creque Creatives website for pictures from the first and second balls. Doors will open at 6:45 p.m.

Ticket deadline is Monday