Delta man sentenced for sex crime

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Matthew Zahner, 21, of Delta previously pleaded guilty to attempted illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented matter or performance. Between Nov. 19, 2016, and May 29, 2017, he attempted to view a minor in a state of nudity.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay a $300 fine; have no contact with the victim; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; complete 40 hours of community service; serve one day in CCNO; and complete a dual diagnosis assessment and complete any recommended aftercare.

Failure to comply could result in 180 days in CCNO.

Trayca D. James, 23, of Fayette previously pleaded guilty to obstructing justice. On or about July 17, 2016, to Aug. 16, 2017, she aided another person in avoiding apprehension by police for a crime that person committed.

She was sentenced to one year of community control, and ordered to: serve eight days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for time served; pay prosecution costs and court appointed attorney fees; pay a $250 fine; and successfully complete the court-based Cognitive Behavior Program.

Failure to comply could result in six months in prison.