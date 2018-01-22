Museum of Fulton County seeking consignments

The Museum of Fulton County would like to feature the work of local craftsmen and artisans for sale in its new 400 square foot Legacy Shop. They will be hosting a free Consignment Show on March 10 to consider merchandise for inclusion in our showcase of Fulton County.

In addition, they are welcoming the public to join them for a unique shopping experience with all of Fulton County all in one place.

Doors will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with set up beginning at 8:30 a.m. There are no booth fees and it is free to the public. Pre-Registration is required for exhibitors.

The new museum is located at the Museum and Welcome Center, 8848 State Route 108, Wauseon. “Preserving the Past, Embracing the Present and Making the Future,” is the premise for the museum and its exhibits.

The Fulton County Legacy Shop will contain items for purchase relevant to Fulton County and its history. Other offices located in the Welcome Center are the Fulton County Visitor’s Bureau, Emergency Management Agency and Emergency Medical Director Offices. The opening date for the museum is set for May 2018 with the Legacy shop opening in Winter 2018.

For more information or to register for the Consignment Show, contact Scott Lonsdale at 419-337-9669 or email store@fultoncounty.org.